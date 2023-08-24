In meeting with CEC, US envoy Donald Blome urges Pakistan to move ahead with free, and fair elections

ISLAMABAD – US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Pakistan’s Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, and reaffirmed Washington’s support for free and fair elections.

Blome extended support for elections conducted in accordance with Pakistan’s laws and Constitution, a statement issued by the US embassy spokesperson said, as the envoy reiterated that choosing Pakistan’s future leaders is for the Pakistani people to decide.

In a meeting with Sikander Sultan Raja, Mr Blome said Washington remains committed to working to broaden and deepen the US-Pakistan relationship with whomever the people choose.

The US ambassador made these remarks as uncertainty looms large over upcoming general elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lately announced the scheduled for carrying out fresh delimitation of constituencies in accordance with the official results of the new census approved by the Council of Common Interest (CCI) earlier this month.

The electoral watchdog said the final delimitation of constituencies will be published on December 14, 2023 as the whole process will take nearly four months for competition.

The fresh delimitation means the general elections in the country could not be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the provincial and national assemblies.

It is recalled that the National Assembly of Pakistan was dissolved prematurely on August 9 and as per the Constitution elections shall be held within 90 days of the dissolution.