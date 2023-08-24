Search

Pakistan

Khawaja Haris exits Imran Khan’s legal team over disciplinary issues

Web Desk 01:42 PM | 24 Aug, 2023
Advocate Khawaja Haris
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – Noted lawyer Advocate Khawaja Haris has parted ways with the legal team defending former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in different court cases.

The senior most member of Khan’s counsel reportedly exits the team in the wake of disciplinary issues.

The lead counsel of PTI, who previously served as Advocate General, has returned all files of the case to the legal team, and he will not be representing the ousted premier in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) as well as in the Supreme Court (SC) in the Toshakhana reference.

It was reported that Latif Khosa, estranged PPP leader who remained close to the PTI chief in recent times, will represent Khan in the leading case.

Some media reports claimed that PTI members are trying to get back Khawaja Haris while other claims that Mr Haris has not dissociated himself from the Toshakhana legal team.

The power of attorney submitted by a senior lawyer to represent PTI chairman in top court and other courts has not been retracted.

IHC to hear Imran Khan's plea against conviction in Toshakhana case today

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

IHC to hear Imran Khan's plea against conviction in Toshakhana case today

11:32 AM | 24 Aug, 2023

Lahore ATC allows police to arrest Imran Khan in Jinnah House attack case

09:15 PM | 23 Aug, 2023

CJP Bandial finds faults in trial court verdict against Imran Khan

11:32 AM | 23 Aug, 2023

Pakistan summons Indian charge d’affaires over Kashmiri man's killing in firing on LoC

11:59 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

President Alvi approves appointment of Justice Ibrahim Khan as PHC chief justice

08:42 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

BISE DG Khan 9th Class Result 2023 – Check Results Here

09:54 AM | 22 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s brother scolds nephew Zain Qureshi during ...

02:21 PM | 24 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – August 24, 2023

08:42 AM | 24 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 24, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 312.9 316.15
Euro EUR 338 341.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 397.1 401
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.2 86
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.2 84
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 792.97 800.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.01 41.41
Danish Krone DKK 43.36 43.76
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.85 38.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 967.24 976.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.29 179.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 774.65 782.65
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.91 82.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 24, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,590.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Karachi PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Islamabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Peshawar PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Quetta PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Sialkot PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Attock PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Gujranwala PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Jehlum PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Multan PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Bahawalpur PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Gujrat PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Nawabshah PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Chakwal PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Hyderabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Nowshehra PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Sargodha PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Faisalabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Mirpur PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: