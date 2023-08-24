Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s brother scolds nephew Zain Qureshi during Bahauddin Urs

MULTAN – The lesser-known brother of senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Mureed Hussain Qureshi remained in the limelight as he vented out anger on his nephew Zain Qureshi.

The scene was created at the famous shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Suharwardi and Mureed Hussain wanted to perform the ‘ghusl’ of the grave of a Sufi Saint.

As Zain Qureshi, son of PTI leader who is in FIA’s custody, performed a ghusl of the grave, his uncle could not control himself and scolded him in public.

In the viral insulting session, Mureed said he holds the right to perform and ghusl being caretaker, and yelled at Zain to wait for him as he and other family members were on the way.

The fuming man said this was his grandfather’s grave, asking how the ghusal ceremony began in his absence.

یہ سیاست نہیں، مجھ سے پہلے یہاں آنے کی جرات کیسے کی؟ یہاں کا مالک میں ہوں، باہر نکلو یہاں سے، شاہ محمود قریشی کے بھائی مرید حسین قریشی اور بیٹے زین قریشی کے درمیان سالانہ عرس حضرت بہاوالدین زکریا ملتانی کی تقریبات میں سخت لڑائی کی مبینہ ویڈیو وائرل#WENews #ZainQureshi… pic.twitter.com/4etpk3U8FR — WE News (@WENewsPk) August 23, 2023

The clip shows the son of former foreign minister remaining silent, with his hands crossed, allowing his uncle to take charge of the ceremonial bath.

A large number of devotees from across the country joined the ceremonies of the urs.

The three-day 784th Urs ceremony of Sufi saint of Sub-Continent Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya began in Multan on Monday. Thousands of followers of the Sufi saint gather to pay their respects, offer prayers, and engage in various spiritual activities.