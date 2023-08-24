Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s brother scolds nephew Zain Qureshi during Bahauddin Urs

MULTAN – The lesser-known brother of senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Mureed Hussain Qureshi remained in the limelight as he vented out anger on his nephew Zain Qureshi.
The scene was created at the famous shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Suharwardi and Mureed Hussain wanted to perform the ‘ghusl’ of the grave of a Sufi Saint.
As Zain Qureshi, son of PTI leader who is in FIA’s custody, performed a ghusl of the grave, his uncle could not control himself and scolded him in public.
In the viral insulting session, Mureed said he holds the right to perform and ghusl being caretaker, and yelled at Zain to wait for him as he and other family members were on the way.
The fuming man said this was his grandfather’s grave, asking how the ghusal ceremony began in his absence.
یہ سیاست نہیں، مجھ سے پہلے یہاں آنے کی جرات کیسے کی؟ یہاں کا مالک میں ہوں، باہر نکلو یہاں سے، شاہ محمود قریشی کے بھائی مرید حسین قریشی اور بیٹے زین قریشی کے درمیان سالانہ عرس حضرت بہاوالدین زکریا ملتانی کی تقریبات میں سخت لڑائی کی مبینہ ویڈیو وائرل#WENews #ZainQureshi… pic.twitter.com/4etpk3U8FR— WE News (@WENewsPk) August 23, 2023
The clip shows the son of former foreign minister remaining silent, with his hands crossed, allowing his uncle to take charge of the ceremonial bath.
A large number of devotees from across the country joined the ceremonies of the urs.
The three-day 784th Urs ceremony of Sufi saint of Sub-Continent Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya began in Multan on Monday. Thousands of followers of the Sufi saint gather to pay their respects, offer prayers, and engage in various spiritual activities.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 24, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|312.9
|316.15
|Euro
|EUR
|338
|341.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|397.1
|401
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.2
|86
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|792.97
|800.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.01
|41.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.36
|43.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.85
|38.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|774.65
|782.65
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.