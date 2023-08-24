Search

PakistanVideosViral

Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s brother scolds nephew Zain Qureshi during Bahauddin Urs

Web Desk 02:21 PM | 24 Aug, 2023
Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s brother scolds nephew Zain Qureshi during Bahauddin Urs
Source: screengrabs

MULTAN – The lesser-known brother of senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Mureed Hussain Qureshi remained in the limelight as he vented out anger on his nephew Zain Qureshi.

The scene was created at the famous shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Suharwardi and Mureed Hussain wanted to perform the ‘ghusl’ of the grave of a Sufi Saint.

As Zain Qureshi, son of PTI leader who is in FIA’s custody, performed a ghusl of the grave, his uncle could not control himself and scolded him in public.

In the viral insulting session, Mureed said he holds the right to perform and ghusl being caretaker, and yelled at Zain to wait for him as he and other family members were on the way.

The fuming man said this was his grandfather’s grave, asking how the ghusal ceremony began in his absence.

The clip shows the son of former foreign minister remaining silent, with his hands crossed, allowing his uncle to take charge of the ceremonial bath.

A large number of devotees from across the country joined the ceremonies of the urs.

The three-day 784th Urs ceremony of Sufi saint of Sub-Continent Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya began in Multan on Monday. Thousands of followers of the Sufi saint gather to pay their respects, offer prayers, and engage in various spiritual activities.

Mahmood Qureshi's brother slaps devotee for interfering with ritual wash at shrine

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Shah Mahmood Qureshi remanded into FIA custody under Official Secrets Act in US cipher case

04:19 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

Hareem Shah leaks private video ‘of former PM Shehbaz Sharif’

02:40 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

Pakistan's ex-FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested in US cipher case 

06:29 PM | 19 Aug, 2023

Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi handed over to military for trial

01:35 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi to be tried in military court

10:46 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

Japanese mountaineer dies during Virgin Peak expedition in northern Pakistan

06:07 PM | 16 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s brother scolds nephew Zain Qureshi during ...

02:21 PM | 24 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – August 24, 2023

08:42 AM | 24 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 24, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 312.9 316.15
Euro EUR 338 341.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 397.1 401
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.2 86
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.2 84
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 792.97 800.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.01 41.41
Danish Krone DKK 43.36 43.76
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.85 38.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 967.24 976.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.29 179.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 774.65 782.65
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.91 82.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 24, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,590.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Karachi PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Islamabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Peshawar PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Quetta PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Sialkot PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Attock PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Gujranwala PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Jehlum PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Multan PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Bahawalpur PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Gujrat PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Nawabshah PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Chakwal PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Hyderabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Nowshehra PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Sargodha PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Faisalabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Mirpur PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: