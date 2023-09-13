Zaman Khan joins as injury forces Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup 2023

COLOMBO - Right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan has replaced injured Naseem Shah in Pakistan’s 17-player squad for the ongoing Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Zaman joined the team in the morning today and will train with the squad at the RPICS in the evening.

Naseem injured his right shoulder during the match against India. He continues to be monitored by the team’s medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Haris Rauf, who did not bowl on the reserve day of Pakistan v India contest as a precautionary measure, continues to recover well after he felt discomfort in his right flank on the first day of the match.

Team doctor Sohail Saleem said, “These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup.”

On the other hand fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani will join the team on Thursday morning.

The next and final Super Four game for Pakistan will be against Sri Lanka.

India is the only team to have won both Super Four games, defeating Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The Blues have qualified for the competition's final after two straight victories.

On the other side, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have split their Super Four matches, winning one and losing the other. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan defeated Bangladesh, however the former's NRR is slightly higher than the latter's.