Zaman Khan joins as injury forces Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup 2023

COLOMBO - Right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan has replaced injured Naseem Shah in Pakistan’s 17-player squad for the ongoing Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023.
According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Zaman joined the team in the morning today and will train with the squad at the RPICS in the evening.
Naseem injured his right shoulder during the match against India. He continues to be monitored by the team’s medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
Haris Rauf, who did not bowl on the reserve day of Pakistan v India contest as a precautionary measure, continues to recover well after he felt discomfort in his right flank on the first day of the match.
Team doctor Sohail Saleem said, “These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup.”
On the other hand fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani will join the team on Thursday morning.
The next and final Super Four game for Pakistan will be against Sri Lanka.
India is the only team to have won both Super Four games, defeating Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The Blues have qualified for the competition's final after two straight victories.
On the other side, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have split their Super Four matches, winning one and losing the other. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan defeated Bangladesh, however the former's NRR is slightly higher than the latter's.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 13, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371.5
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.8
|82.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.4
|79.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.81
|818.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.74
|44.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.67
|3.78
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|988.37
|997.37
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|78.4
|79.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|341.44
|343.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.55
|8.7
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,585.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
