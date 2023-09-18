‘Ready to divorce my husband’: Fan go crazy for Pakistani batter Saim Ayub

Pakistan’s young batting sensation Saim Ayub showed magic with his bat in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2023 as he has become the top scorer of this year’s event.

The left-armed batter is playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors and helped his side to lead the points table.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have won six of their past eight games. Today, his team will face Barbados Royals in their final group stage match.

His back-to-back three fifties and unbeaten knock of 85 runs has created a massive fan following for her in West Indies. However, a weird fan moment was spotted during a match when a woman fan said she was ready to choose Saim Ayub over her husband.

She expressed her feelings for the Pakistani batsman by writing them on a poster she displayed during a match.

“Saim Ayub, I’ll divorce my husband for you,” reads the post that has now become viral on social media sparking another debate.

The Trinbago Knight Riders and Amazon Warriors are the only two teams to reach the play-off round that will be played on September 21.