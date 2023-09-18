Search

Sports

‘Ready to divorce my husband’: Fan go crazy for Pakistani batter Saim Ayub

03:09 PM | 18 Sep, 2023
‘Ready to divorce my husband’: Fan go crazy for Pakistani batter Saim Ayub
Source: Twitter

Pakistan’s young batting sensation Saim Ayub showed magic with his bat in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2023 as he has become the top scorer of this year’s event.

The left-armed batter is playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors and helped his side to lead the points table.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors have won six of their past eight games. Today, his team will face Barbados Royals in their final group stage match.

His back-to-back three fifties and unbeaten knock of 85 runs has created a massive fan following for her in West Indies. However, a weird fan moment was spotted during a match when a woman fan said she was ready to choose Saim Ayub over her husband.

She expressed her feelings for the Pakistani batsman by writing them on a poster she displayed during a match.

 “Saim Ayub, I’ll divorce my husband for you,” reads the post that has now become viral on social media sparking another debate.

The Trinbago Knight Riders and Amazon Warriors are the only two teams to reach the play-off round that will be played on September 21.

Saim Ayub shares his journey from Gulistan-e-Johar to Pakistan cricket team

Facebook Comments

Sports

06:49 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

ICC World Cup 2023 – Free live streaming details for Pakistani ...

07:04 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Babar Azam remains top batter, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah jump up in ...

09:46 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Pakistani women's beach volleyball team beat Kyrgyzstan for their ...

09:29 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Former Pakistani cricketer sentenced to 12 years in prison by Dutch ...

12:10 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Indian girl showers love on Pakistani speedster Naseem Shah in new ...

06:29 PM | 9 Sep, 2023

Pakistani sports climber Iqra Jilani sets sights on historic win at ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:27 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

CSS 2023 written result announced (Complete List of Successful candidates)

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 18 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18 September 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 18, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.7 299.95
Euro EUR 321.5 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.15 79.9
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 795.46 803.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.21 38.56
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 776.86 784.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.2 219.2
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 334.14 336.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 18, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 18 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: