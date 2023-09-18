Search

Indian actress Zareen Khan faces arrest in 'cheating' case

04:11 PM | 18 Sep, 2023
Indian actress Zareen Khan faces arrest in ‘cheating’ case
Source: Instagram

A Kolkata court has recently taken a significant legal step by issuing an arrest warrant against Bollywood actress Zareen Khan. This development is related to an alleged cheating case that dates back to 2018 when the case was initially registered against her. The investigation into this matter led to the submission of a charge sheet against the actress, which was presented before the Sealdah court in Kolkata.

However, what is particularly noteworthy is Khan's response—or lack thereof—to these legal proceedings. Despite being aware of the ongoing case against her, she neither pursued an application for bail nor appeared before the court for her scheduled hearings. Consequently, due to her repeated absences, the court ultimately decided to issue an arrest warrant against her.

When questioned about the arrest warrant, she expressed her surprise and uncertainty about the situation. She stated that she believes there is no truth to these allegations and mentioned her intention to consult with her legal counsel for clarification. She further suggested reaching out to her public relations team for interim information.

The backdrop of this case involves an incident in 2018 when Khan was slated to perform at a Durga Puja event in Kolkata. However, to the dismay of the event organizers, she failed to make her appearance despite their anticipation. Subsequently, one of the organizers took the step of lodging a formal complaint, accusing both Khan and her manager of cheating. This led to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against both individuals, who were subsequently summoned for questioning by the authorities.

During the initial questioning, Zareen Khan contended that she had been misled by the event organizers. She asserted that she had been given misleading information about the event, with claims that prominent political figures, including the Chief Minister of Bengal, would be in attendance. However, it later emerged that the event was relatively low-key, taking place in north Kolkata. Furthermore, she alleged miscommunication regarding flight arrangements and accommodations, which ultimately compelled her to skip the event.

Notably, Khan responded to these circumstances by filing a case against the event organizers in a local court, adding a layer of legal complexity to the situation. Subsequently, following investigations into these allegations and counter-allegations, a charge sheet was filed against both the actress and her manager. While her manager chose to appear before the court and seek bail, Khan opted for neither bail nor court appearances, culminating in the issuance of the recent arrest warrant against her.

Her attorney, Rizwan Siddiquee, has recently issued a statement addressing the situation, suggesting that it appears to be a consequence of misinformation. In a detailed two-page explanation, Siddiquee asserts that Khan has already received legal protection from the High Court of Calcutta regarding this case. He also highlights that the complainant has consistently delayed the process of serving legal documents in this matter.

The statement clarifies that the case revolves around an incident from 2018 when the actress was expected to perform at a Durga Puja event in Kolkata but failed to make an appearance.

Siddiquee's statement reads, “I, on behalf of my client, Ms Zareen Khan, would like to unequivocally state the following: Any warrant that has been 'inadvertently issued' by the Learned Magistrate against my client appears to be a result of 'miscommunication.' My client has continuously enjoyed protection granted by the Hon’ble High Court of Calcutta in this particular case.”

Furthermore, Khan's lawyer asserts that the actress was allegedly misled into believing that the Kali Puja event was organized by the West Bengal government with the involvement of the Chief Minister, the Sports Minister, and the Ex-Sports Minister, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the case.

On the work front, she made her Bollywood debut in 'Veer' alongside Salman Khan. She also starred in a number of films in a range of languages, including 'Housefull 2' and '1921'. Her most recent film role was in Harish Vyas' 2021 film 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele'.

Zareen Khan files a case against her former manager

