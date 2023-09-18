Indian soldier opens fire at fellows, shoots one dead in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR – A solider of Indian army killed a colleague and critically injured another in Bandipora town of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, it emerged on Monday.

Reports said the suspect opened fire in the camp of the 14 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), leaving one fellow soldier dead on the spot and injuring another.

However, police tried to cover up the incident by portraying it an accidental incident.

“There has been an accidental discharge of weapon resulting in one fatal casualty and one injury to army personnel. Accused army personnel have been detained. Necessary legal action has been initiated,” KMS quoted the Indian police’s statement as having said.