Alizey Khan creates history, becomes first Pakistani woman to win Diana Legacy Award

Web Desk
10:21 AM | 16 Mar, 2024
Alizey Khan creates history, becomes first Pakistani woman to win Diana Legacy Award
Source: X/@PTVNewsOfficial

Pakistani women demonstrated rare achievements across various fields in parts of world, and the latest to make history is Alizey Khan, a 26-year-old woman who became the first Pakistani woman to receive the prestigious Diana Legacy Award.

Khan - the founder of Ruhil Foundation - was conferred with prestigious award at ceremony took place in British capital earlier this week.

William, Prince of Wales, presented Alizey with the Diana Legacy Award, which is the highest accolade for young individuals in recognition of their social action or humanitarian efforts.

Pakistani philanthropist was one of 20 young leaders from around the world to receive this honor.

The award was named in memory of Princess Diana and her belief in the potential of young people to make a difference in society. Diana Award has support of British royal family members.

The recipients of the legacy award were chosen by a distinguished panel chaired by Baroness Doreen Lawrence, who had the challenging task of selecting 20 individuals from a group already recognized for their impact on society with The Diana Award in 2022 or 2023.

Alizey Khan, the founder of Ruhil Foundation, worked to combat food insecurity by providing ration bags and meals to those in need. She also supports conducts hygiene drives in underdeveloped areas, provides education to children of sex workers, and fundraises for orphanages in Punjab capital Lahore. 

During the Covid pandemic, she played significant role by distributing ration bags to flood-affected individuals in Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

