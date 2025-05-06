Advisories issued as Indian cyber threat group targets Pakistani officials

The Cabinet Division has issued a warning to all its departments about a potential cyberattack campaign reportedly linked to Indian threat actors. The alert highlights a targeted phishing campaign aimed at Pakistani government officials.

According to the advisory, the cyber threat is believed to originate from SideWinder, a group widely known in cybersecurity circles and suspected to have ties to the Indian state. SideWinder has been active in the region for years and is infamous for using sophisticated phishing techniques to breach secure networks.

In this latest campaign, the attackers are using deceptive emails that appear to come from the cybersecurity directorates of sensitive institutions. These emails are designed to trick recipients into opening malicious links or sharing confidential information, a tactic commonly known as social engineering.

Officials said the emails are part of a broader effort to compromise Pakistan’s digital infrastructure. In response, the government has stepped up training and awareness efforts, instructing employees to remain alert and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

The advisory emphasized that various institutions have already been trained to defend against phishing and other forms of cyber intrusion. It also urged all departments to enhance their cybersecurity protocols to prevent data breaches.