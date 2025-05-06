Sania Saeed opens up about her personal life, confirms separation

Renowned Pakistani actress Sania Saeed has, for the first time, shared details about her personal life, revealing that she and her husband have parted ways.

In a recent podcast appearance, Sania disclosed that the separation was a mutual decision made in a peaceful and respectful manner. She also mentioned that the couple did not have any children and that she was fortunate not to face the typical hardships many women encounter in similar situations. She expressed gratitude for having a dignified and calm separation.

It is worth noting that Sania Saeed was married to well-known director Shahid Shafaat, who has directed several successful projects including the drama “Dunyapur.” The two artists shared a long-standing connection through theatre and had known each other since childhood.

Although their marriage remained largely out of the media spotlight, Sania has now formally confirmed their divorce.