Saba Qamar sets temperature soaring with new clicks
Lollywood queen Saba Qamar is an absolute stunner who has mastered the art to turn heads with her one glimpse.
Apart from her flawless acting skills and strong onscreen presence, the Baaghi star has a huge fan following that are die-hard followers of her beauty and style.
Keeping up with her streak of panache and style statements, Saba's recent fashion shoot is wrecking a storm on the internet as she showcases her inner diva with stunning poses.
On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.
