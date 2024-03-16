Asad Toor granted post-arrest bail in smear campaign case against judges

ISLAMABAD – A trial court on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to journalist and YouTuber Asad Ali Toor in case related to smear campaign against judiciary members.

The development comes a day after Islamabad High Court directed trial court to take up bail petition of journalist who was arrested last month.

The special judge, Humayon Dilawar, approved the bail request of contoversial journalist Asad Toor, directing him to submit surety bonds worth Rs 5,000.

Meanwhile, FIA prosecutor did not object to the bail approval to Asad Toor, who is his vlogs used to name people from judiciary and powerful quarters.

Last week, a judicial magistrate sent Toor to jail on judicial remand in a case related to allegations against institutions and civil servants.

Toor, a dissident voice, was accused of running a malicious campaign against supreme court judges and government officials on social media platforms. He was booked under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.