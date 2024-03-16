Asif Razzaq Deenar, Leader of Tax Evasion Group, arrested in Karachi

KARACHI – Federal Investigators in the country's finanical capital Karachi held Asif Razzaq Deenar, the man behind fake invoices scandal.
Deenar, a renowned builder, was said to be the leader of the largest tax evasion group. A corporate Tax Office spokesperson said Dinar was apprehended from Karachi Airport.
The accused was named in money laundering case and tax fraud through fake companies. He reportedly led a group and fabricated invoices to evade billions of rupees in tax payments.
Deenar's detention marks a significant achievement in combating tax evasion, with crucial records also seized from his office, per reports.
Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.07
|184.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
