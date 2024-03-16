Asif Razzaq Deenar, Leader of Tax Evasion Group, arrested in Karachi

KARACHI – Federal Investigators in the country's finanical capital Karachi held Asif Razzaq Deenar, the man behind fake invoices scandal.

Deenar, a renowned builder, was said to be the leader of the largest tax evasion group. A corporate Tax Office spokesperson said Dinar was apprehended from Karachi Airport.

The accused was named in money laundering case and tax fraud through fake companies. He reportedly led a group and fabricated invoices to evade billions of rupees in tax payments.

Deenar's detention marks a significant achievement in combating tax evasion, with crucial records also seized from his office, per reports.







