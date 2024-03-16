Aaqib Javed appointed Sri Lanka bowling coach for T20 World Cup

Sri Lankan Cricket on Saturday announced appointing former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed as their fast bowling coach for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The 22-year-old will begin his new stint in island nation at the earliest, a press release said. Aaqib Javed will work with the national team until the completion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the West Indies and USA during June 2024.

Pakistan’s ex-player turned coach played 163 ODIs and 22 test matches, and got 236 international wickets. He was a member of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning team, and has worked for several national teams in different coaching capacities.

Among those stints are working as the bowling coach of the Pakistan national team, serving as the coach of the UAE national team, and also working with the Afghanistan national team in a development role.