Aaqib Javed appointed Sri Lanka bowling coach for T20 World Cup

Sri Lankan Cricket on Saturday announced appointing former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed as their fast bowling coach for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
The 22-year-old will begin his new stint in island nation at the earliest, a press release said. Aaqib Javed will work with the national team until the completion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the West Indies and USA during June 2024.
Pakistan’s ex-player turned coach played 163 ODIs and 22 test matches, and got 236 international wickets. He was a member of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning team, and has worked for several national teams in different coaching capacities.
Among those stints are working as the bowling coach of the Pakistan national team, serving as the coach of the UAE national team, and also working with the Afghanistan national team in a development role.
Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.07
|184.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
