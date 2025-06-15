Laura Akram puts Pakistan on Map in Women’s World Boxing

LAHORE – British-Pakistani boxer Laura Akram secured the country’s first world-level medal in elite female boxing.

Akram advanced to the semifinals of the World Boxing Challenge, part of the Grand Prix Ústí nad Labem, with a convincing 5-0 victory over Palestine’s Noura Salman in the 57kg category. This win guarantees her at least a bronze medal, marking a significant milestone for Pakistani women in the sport.

The upcoming semifinal will see Akram face Mongolia’s Michidmaa Erdenedalai, with a spot in the final and a chance for gold or silver at stake. Akram will compete in the World Boxing Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan from June 30 to July 6, and then prepare for the 2025 World Championships in Liverpool.

She holds dual citizenship and opted to represent Pakistan internationally. She is also the reigning national champion, having won the latest national boxing championship held in Karachi.

Before Laura, Pakistan’s only world-level boxing medal was earned by Noman Karim, who won bronze at the 2003 World Championships.