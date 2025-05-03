Pakistan’s Shaheer Afridi defeats Indian rival in Thailand boxing match

In a high-stakes international showdown, Pakistani boxer Shaheer Afridi delivered a stellar performance, defeating India’s Tarjot Singh Bawa in a ranking bout held in Thailand.

The match, billed as a Pakistan vs. India clash, drew attention from boxing fans across the region. Afridi showcased superior skill and resilience, gaining dominance over his opponent in the early rounds.

By the third round, Indian boxer Tarjot Singh Bawa appeared visibly shaken by Afridi’s aggressive tactics. The momentum carried into the fourth round, where the Pakistani boxer intensified the pressure, leading the referee to halt the bout and declare Afridi the winner.

The decisive victory is being celebrated by Pakistani fans and sports analysts alike, who praised Afridi’s technical prowess and composure in the ring. The win also bolsters Afridi’s international standing in the sport.

The bout is part of an ongoing series of international ranking fights, and Afridi’s win over a traditional rival adds symbolic significance to his growing reputation in boxing circles.