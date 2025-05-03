After China, Turkiye backs Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

Following China’s statement of support, Turkiye has also come forward to back Pakistan in response to India’s recent aggressive remarks, reaffirming the historic brotherly ties between Ankara and Islamabad.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, the Turkish ambassador stressed the importance of de-escalating regional tensions and maintaining peace and stability across South Asia. The envoy urged all parties to exercise restraint amid the growing crisis sparked by inflammatory statements from New Delhi.

Prime Minister Sharif welcomed Turkiye’s support, describing it as a reflection of the enduring and fraternal relations between the two nations. He reiterated that Pakistan remains focused on its economic recovery and development, and views India’s actions as deliberate attempts to divert global attention from Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism.

“India has yet to respond to Pakistan’s offer for a credible, transparent, and impartial international investigation into the Pahalgam incident,” the premier said. “If Turkiye chooses to participate in such an inquiry, we would welcome its involvement.”

Sharif also underlined that despite India’s provocations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan’s response has remained measured and responsible. “We have consistently condemned all forms of terrorism, and India’s baseless attempts to link Pakistan with the incident are part of a broader agenda to malign us internationally,” he added.

During the meeting, the Turkish ambassador reaffirmed his country’s support for Pakistan’s stance, stressing that Turkiye advocates for diplomacy, restraint, and a peaceful resolution to the crisis in the interest of regional stability.

Earlier this week, the Chinese ambassador also met with Prime Minister Sharif and voiced Beijing’s strong support for Pakistan’s position, further isolating India diplomatically as tensions rise in the region.