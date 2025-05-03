Will YouTube be blocked again? PTA responds to viral notice

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has disrissed rumors suggesting that YouTube is about to be banned in the country, calling them completely baseless.

In a statement issued Saturday, the PTA clarified that the notice being widely shared on social media is over a decade old and has nothing to do with the current situation. “The press release in question dates back to 2012, when then Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf ordered YouTube’s suspension over blasphemous content,” the PTA explained.

The authority noted that this outdated notice is now being circulated again in a misleading way, creating unnecessary confusion and concern among the public.

“There is no truth to the claims of a YouTube ban,” the PTA emphasized. “No new directives have been issued to block or limit access to YouTube or any other social media platform.”

Citizens are urged to rely only on verified information from PTA’s official website or its authenticated social media accounts. The authority also advised people to avoid sharing unconfirmed reports that could cause panic or spread misinformation.