Pakistani anthem plays on Indian YouTube channels

In a striking digital response to the Indian government’s ban on several Pakistani YouTube channels, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information has turned the tables by airing a national song on Indian YouTube channels through paid advertisements.

The patriotic anthem, which underscores the commitment, professionalism, and unwavering resolve of the Pakistan Army in defending the nation, is being prominently featured as a video ad on Indian viewers’ YouTube feeds. The move has taken many by surprise and has quickly become a topic of heated discussion online.

The song’s appearance has triggered a wave of reactions across Indian social media, where a significant number of users have criticized their own government for what they call a failed attempt at controlling the digital narrative. The backlash highlights growing discontent among Indian audiences regarding the suppression of alternative viewpoints.

According to media analysts, this strategic use of technology has given Pakistan a visible edge in the ongoing information battle between the two nations. While India attempted to restrict Pakistani content, Pakistan’s message has found a new route—one that is not only legal but also highly effective.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Information stated, “No matter how many obstacles are placed in our way, Pakistan’s voice will continue to be heard. Truth does not recognize borders.”

This development reflects a broader trend of nations using digital platforms not just for outreach but also as tools of soft power and influence, particularly in politically sensitive regions.