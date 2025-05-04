Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 4 May 2025 – Per Tola Gold Price

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed another decline, in line with international market movements.

This downward trend was mirrored in Pakistan’s domestic market, where the rate of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs2,300, bringing the new price to Rs342,200. Likewise, the cost of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs1,972, now priced at Rs293,381.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price Price Change 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs342,200 ▼ Rs2,300 24K Gold (Per 10g) Rs293,381 ▼ Rs1,972

Gold Price in Karachi, and Lahore

Karachi: Rs342,200

Lahore: Rs342,200

Islamabad: Rs342,200

Multan: Rs342,200

Peshawar: Rs342,200

In the global bullion market, the price of gold per ounce dropped by $23, settling at $3,240, highlighting increasing uncertainty in the precious metals sector.

Market analysts attribute the decline to a combination of global economic pressures, including currency fluctuations, rising interest rates, persistent inflation, and renewed fears of an economic slowdown. These factors have added to the volatility seen in international gold markets and impacted local rates as a result.

Despite the current drop, experts continue to view gold as a reliable investment option, especially during periods of financial instability. Many investors are expected to maintain their interest in gold as a safeguard against economic uncertainty.