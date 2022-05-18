Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 May 2022
08:13 AM | 18 May, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 132,100 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 113,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 103,858 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 121,091.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 132,100
|PKR 1,564
|Karachi
|PKR 132,100
|PKR 1,564
|Islamabad
|PKR 132,100
|PKR 1,564
|Peshawar
|PKR 132,100
|PKR 1,564
|Quetta
|PKR 132,100
|PKR 1,564
|Sialkot
|PKR 132,100
|PKR 1,564
|Attock
|PKR 132,100
|PKR 1,564
|Gujranwala
|PKR 132,100
|PKR 1,564
|Jehlum
|PKR 132,100
|PKR 1,564
|Multan
|PKR 132,100
|PKR 1,564
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 132,100
|PKR 1,564
|Gujrat
|PKR 132,100
|PKR 1,564
|Nawabshah
|PKR 132,100
|PKR 1,564
|Chakwal
|PKR 132,100
|PKR 1,564
|Hyderabad
|PKR 132,100
|PKR 1,564
|Nowshehra
|PKR 132,100
|PKR 1,564
|Sargodha
|PKR 132,100
|PKR 1,564
|Faisalabad
|PKR 132,100
|PKR 1,564
|Mirpur
|PKR 132,100
|PKR 1,564
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:00 AM | 18 May, 2022
- PITB, FAO sign agreement to establish Pakistan Animal Identification ...08:39 AM | 18 May, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 May 202208:13 AM | 18 May, 2022
-
- US dollar gains further against Pakistani rupee, closes at Rs19611:20 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Dania Shah's new TikTok video goes viral06:45 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Two Pakistanis nominated for South Asia’s biggest art prize07:40 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Yasir Hussain's film 'Javed Iqbal' wins big at the UK Asian Film ...05:50 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022