Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 December 2022
10:09 AM | 9 Dec, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs166,300 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 141,450. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 129,380 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 150,590.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 166,300
|PKR 1,910
|Karachi
|PKR 166,300
|PKR 1,910
|Islamabad
|PKR 166,300
|PKR 1,910
|Peshawar
|PKR 166,300
|PKR 1,910
|Quetta
|PKR 166,300
|PKR 1,910
|Sialkot
|PKR 166,300
|PKR 1,910
|Attock
|PKR 166,300
|PKR 1,910
|Gujranwala
|PKR 166,300
|PKR 1,910
|Jehlum
|PKR 166,300
|PKR 1,910
|Multan
|PKR 166,300
|PKR 1,910
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 166,300
|PKR 1,910
|Gujrat
|PKR 166,300
|PKR 1,910
|Nawabshah
|PKR 166,300
|PKR 1,910
|Chakwal
|PKR 166,300
|PKR 1,910
|Hyderabad
|PKR 166,300
|PKR 1,910
|Nowshehra
|PKR 166,300
|PKR 1,910
|Sargodha
|PKR 166,300
|PKR 1,910
|Faisalabad
|PKR 166,300
|PKR 1,910
|Mirpur
|PKR 166,300
|PKR 1,910
