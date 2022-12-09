Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 December 2022
10:09 AM | 9 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 December 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs166,300 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 141,450. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 129,380 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 150,590.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 166,300 PKR 1,910
Karachi PKR 166,300 PKR 1,910
Islamabad PKR 166,300 PKR 1,910
Peshawar PKR 166,300 PKR 1,910
Quetta PKR 166,300 PKR 1,910
Sialkot PKR 166,300 PKR 1,910
Attock PKR 166,300 PKR 1,910
Gujranwala PKR 166,300 PKR 1,910
Jehlum PKR 166,300 PKR 1,910
Multan PKR 166,300 PKR 1,910
Bahawalpur PKR 166,300 PKR 1,910
Gujrat PKR 166,300 PKR 1,910
Nawabshah PKR 166,300 PKR 1,910
Chakwal PKR 166,300 PKR 1,910
Hyderabad PKR 166,300 PKR 1,910
Nowshehra PKR 166,300 PKR 1,910
Sargodha PKR 166,300 PKR 1,910
Faisalabad PKR 166,300 PKR 1,910
Mirpur PKR 166,300 PKR 1,910

