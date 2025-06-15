Merub Ali’s Glow-Up after Split with Asim Azhar sparks fan frenzy

KARACHI – Former couple Merub Ali and Asim Azhar remain in the news after the duo ended their engagement after three years.

As fans are looking for updates, Merub caught attention after sharing a vibrant video online, in which she appears carefree and cheerful following her recent breakup.

In the video, the actor can be seen dancing and singing along to an English song titled APT, sporting a completely transformed look with fresh makeup and a new hairstyle. The clip is believed to be from a recent photoshoot, where fellow actor Khushhal Khan was also present. A photo of the two together has since gone viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

The post sparked widespread speculation and discussion online, as it comes just days after Asim Azhar publicly confirmed the end of their engagement, which was initially announced in March 2022.

As Asim called it a mutual decision, Merub had remained silent until now. Earlier, Merub had broken her silence only to share the heartbreaking news of her grandmother’s passing. However, with this new post, she appears to be focusing on her professional life, and fans are here for it.

Social media users flooded the comment section of her post, applauding her confidence and composure. One user said , “It looks like Merub isn’t affected at all. She’s sending a clear message that she’s happy and moving on.”

Others called it post-breakup glow, as Merub’s graceful demeanor and upbeat energy have only strengthened fan base.