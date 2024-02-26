Asad Toor arrested by FIA 'for running a malicious campaign against judiciary'

Journalist Asad Ali Toor was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday.
He has been accused of running a “malicious campaign” against the superior judiciary in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to deprive PTI of its iconic ‘bat’ symbol before elections.
Human rights lawyer and Toor’s counsel Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir confirmed his arrest. She said the journalist had arrived at the FIA’s Cyber Crime Reporting Centre in Islamabad earlier in the day to “demonstrate his positive intent, answer a summons notice issued to him on Saturday and join the inquiry about the campaign against the judiciary”.
She said the team went to the FIA office after acquiring an order from the Islamabad High Court, which instructed the agency to not harass the journalist but he was still taken inside the FIA premises without his legal team.
In an update posted on X at 9:05pm, Mazari-Hazir said Toor was arrested by the FIA.
She said an FIA official came out of the building, delivered the legal team a handwritten note from Toor and said that the journalist was “formally arrested”. The letter contained various instructions from the journalist for his family.
Mazari blamed his arrest on the high court’s failure to “protect fundamental rights”. In an earlier post, Mazari said that Toor had been detained at the FIA cell for the past few hours.
“Manner in which journalists in this country are being treated is appalling. Constitutional Courts must play their role to ensure fundamental rights are not brazenly violated in this manner,” she said.
Toor’s arrest came after he was interrogated for nearly eight hours on Friday by FIA officials in connection with the same case.
Toor’s counsel had posted on social media platform X that the journalist and his legal team left the FIA’s cyber crime wing headquarters at 7pm that day after his detention at 10:50am.
Toor had later thanked his legal team and his supporters for their help and solidarity throughout the incident, saying that he faced a “tough time”.
The interrogation happened despite the Attorney General for Pakistan assuring the Supreme Court last month that the FIA would not take action before the general election on the notices sent to journalists. The apex court had adjourned the hearing in the case till the first week of March.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
