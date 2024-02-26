Search

ad
Lifestyle

Saba Faisal reveals receiving proposals by 22 years old boys even at 64

Noor Fatima
11:29 PM | 26 Feb, 2024
Saba Faisal
Source: Saba Faisal (Instagram)

With a career spanning over a decade and numerous commercially and critically successful television serials and films in her bank, Pakistani actress and former anchor, Saba Faisal, still continues to sweep the audience off their feet with her elegance and charisma. 

Faisal, a name synonymous with impeccable acting and breathtaking beauty in the constellation of Pakistani stars, remains, to date, one of the most accomplished artists to grace the industry. Her ability to ably essay every complicated character in different drama serials helped her become a household name. 

But the Ruposh star isn't only famous for being an outstanding actor, she is also, obviously, known for her ethereal beauty.

In a recent television appearance, the London Nahi Jaunga star revealed that she still, at the age of 64, receives proposals from the young generation — lads as young as 22 — offering to leave everything at the drop of a hat, if the Pagal Khana star responds to their courtship offers.

Faisal added that her husband is aware of all such messages and proposals, letting the audience know that she is a woman of principle.

With an illustrious career and numerous accolades under her belt, Faisal was recently seen in Bhoot Bangla, Ruposh, Love Life Ka Law, London Nahi Jaunga, Tameez Uddin Ki Badtameez Family, Samjhota, Chand Tara, Sar-e-Rah, Mujhay Qabool Nahin, Zulm, Rah-e-Junoon, Khaie, and Pagal Khana to name a few.

Teary-eyed Saba Faisal announces complete boycott of her son, daughter-in-law

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:29 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Saba Faisal reveals receiving proposals by 22 years old boys even at ...

08:50 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Exploring Pinks: A Celebration of Feminine Charm Featuring GulAhmed ...

04:33 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Indian music legend Pankaj Udhas dies after prolonged illness 

01:05 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Yumna Zaidi showcases killer dance moves at recent wedding (VIDEO)

09:29 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Pakistani stage actor Tahir Anjum injured in attempt on life 

07:49 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

IN PICTURES: Celebrities grace the premiere of latest Pakistani movie ...

Lifestyle

11:14 AM | 24 Feb, 2024

Shazia Manzoor loses cool, 'slaps comedian for silly joke' on TV show ...

02:54 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Fiza Ali trolled over latest dance video

06:49 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

“I was going to give up my life,” Aima Baig on post breakup ...

07:19 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Mehwish Hayat welcomes summer with latest Instagram reel

Advertisement

Latest

11:29 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Saba Faisal reveals receiving proposals by 22 years old boys even at 64

Gold & Silver

05:17 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 26, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 282.55
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.37
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 26th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: