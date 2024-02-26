Saba Faisal reveals receiving proposals by 22 years old boys even at 64

With a career spanning over a decade and numerous commercially and critically successful television serials and films in her bank, Pakistani actress and former anchor, Saba Faisal, still continues to sweep the audience off their feet with her elegance and charisma.

Faisal, a name synonymous with impeccable acting and breathtaking beauty in the constellation of Pakistani stars, remains, to date, one of the most accomplished artists to grace the industry. Her ability to ably essay every complicated character in different drama serials helped her become a household name.

But the Ruposh star isn't only famous for being an outstanding actor, she is also, obviously, known for her ethereal beauty.

In a recent television appearance, the London Nahi Jaunga star revealed that she still, at the age of 64, receives proposals from the young generation — lads as young as 22 — offering to leave everything at the drop of a hat, if the Pagal Khana star responds to their courtship offers.

Faisal added that her husband is aware of all such messages and proposals, letting the audience know that she is a woman of principle.

With an illustrious career and numerous accolades under her belt, Faisal was recently seen in Bhoot Bangla, Ruposh, Love Life Ka Law, London Nahi Jaunga, Tameez Uddin Ki Badtameez Family, Samjhota, Chand Tara, Sar-e-Rah, Mujhay Qabool Nahin, Zulm, Rah-e-Junoon, Khaie, and Pagal Khana to name a few.