Karachi still among world's least liveable cities
Web Desk
06:19 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has ranked the most and least livable cities in the world in 2021 and has placed Karachi on its list.

Karachi has been ranked at the seventh least livable city in the world. On the other hand, Auckland, New Zealand has been ranked as the world’s most livable city.

According to the global chief economist at the EIU, the impact of the pandemic had been obvious in the rankings.

“There’s been quite a big shake-up in terms of, certainly the top 10, but also right throughout the ranking, based upon the COVID-19 situation,” he said.

The cities in which lockdowns had been imposed due to a surge in the coronavirus cases had fallen down in the rankings. One example of this is the Austrian city of Vienna which is usually one of the top ten most livable cities but it has slipped to the 12th position this year.

The ten most liveable cities in 2021

1. Auckland, New Zealand

2. Osaka, Japan

3. Adelaide, Australia

4. Wellington, New Zealand

5. Tokyo, Japan

6. Perth, Australia

7. Zurich, Switzerland

8. Geneva, Switzerland

9. Melbourne, Australia

10. Brisbane, Australia

The ten least liveable cities in 2021

1. Damascus, Syria

2. Lagos, Nigeria

3. Port Moresby, PNG

4. Dhaka, Bangladesh

5. Algiers, Algeria

6. Tripoli, Libya

7. Karachi, Pakistan

8. Harare, Zimbabwe

9. Douala, Cameroon

10. Caracas, Venezuela

