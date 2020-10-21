PM expresses ‘deep grief’ over tragic deaths in Jalalabad stampede

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep grief over tragic deaths and casualties in a stampede in Jalalabad of Afghans wanting to get Pakistani visas.

In a tweet tonight, he said condoled the victim's families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

At least 15, including women, got dead in stampede that occurred after thousands of Afghan nationals gathered to secure visa near Pakistani consulate in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad city on Wednesday.

According to the media details, the stampede occurred in a stadium in the city where an estimated 3,000 Afghans had congregated on the open ground outside the consulate, waiting to collect tokens needed to apply for a visa.

Tens of thousands of Afghans every year travel to neighboring Pakistan to secure medical treatment, education and jobs.

Last week, Pakistani consulate had resumed issuing visas after a seven-month closure due to COVID-19 pandemic.