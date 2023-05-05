Five Indian soldiers killed in bomb attack in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR – Five Indian soldiers have been killed and one other injured during what the army said in a statement was an operation in occupied Kashmir.

Indian forces have launched various operations in the Rajouri districted of the region when an explosive device went off.

The Indian army team has suffered five fatal casualties with injuries to one more soldiers, reports said on Friday.

New Delhi has attempted for decades to suppress freedom struggle of people in the occupied Kashmir i the Muslim-majority region.

Reasserting the control in August 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Article 370 of the constitution, ending the autonomous status of the region and split it into two federal territories of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh.