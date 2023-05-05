Search

Pakistan

Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case on May 10

04:53 PM | 5 May, 2023
Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case on May 10
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in the federal capital on Friday turned down two petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan challenging the admissibility of the Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar has summoned the former premier, who has been snarled in dozens of cases since his ouster through a no-confidence vote in April last, on May 10 for indictment.

During the hearing, Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Harris said the petition against the admissibility of the ECP petition seeking criminal proceedings against his client was submitted under Section 190 A of the election act. He argued that district election commissioner committed a violation of act by lodging a complaint against the PTI chief.

However, the ECP lawyer, in his counter arguments, said the petition against the former premier was lawful, adding that the PTI was using the delaying tactics. He highlighted that the sessions court was bound to decide the case related to corrupt practices within three months.

At one point, the Imran Khan’s lawyer raised objection that the ECP filed the petition after 120 days of its verdict regarding disqualification of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

After hearing arguments, the judge reserved its verdict which has now been announced. The court has ordered the PTI chief to appear before him on May 10 for indictment.

Last year, a reference was filed against Imran Khan by the ruling coalition accusing him of not disclosing the details of gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his assets declarations. The ECP concluded the case in October last, disqualifying him for being dishonest and approached the district and sessions court seeking criminal proceedings against Imran Khan in this regard.

