Babar Azam becomes world's fastest batsman to score 5,000 ODI runs

KARACHI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam added another feather to his cap as he has become the fastest batter in the world to complete 5,000 ODI runs.

He achieved the milestone while playing against New Zealand in the fourth game of the five-match ODI home series in Karachi. He completed the runs in 97 innings, dethroning Hashim Amla who had achieved the milestone in 101 innings.

Sir Vivian Richard and Virat Koholi completed the runs in 114 inning while David Warner took 115 innings to hit the mark.

On May 3, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam stitched ninth century partnership as Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 26 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series to stay on course to top the ICC ODI Team Rankings for the first time.