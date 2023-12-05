Search

PM Anthony Albanese hosts Pakistan cricket team at Australia Parliament

03:25 PM | 5 Dec, 2023
PM Anthony Albanese hosts Pakistan cricket team at Australia Parliament
Source: PCB

CANBERRA – Pakistan cricket team on Tuesday visited the Australian Parliament House ahead of the start of the Test series against the hosts.

The team green was hosted at parliament in Canberra by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who also held interaction with the players.

The visit comes at the invitation of the Australian premier.

On Friday, Shan Masood-led side reached Canberra via Sydney to play a three-match Test series against the hosts, which is scheduled to take place from December 2023 to January 2024.

The Pakistan cricket team will play their first Test match against Australia in Perth from 14 to 18 December, followed by a Test match in Melbourne, from 26 to 30 December. Sydney will host the last game of the tour from 3 to 7 January, 2024.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

04:17 PM | 5 Dec, 2023

UK likely to change post-study work visa, confirms top official

08:42 AM | 5 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 5th December, 2023

