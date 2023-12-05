Hannah Husain steals the spotlight as the first Pakistani debutante at Le Bal des Débutantes

In a historic moment, Hannah Husain has etched her name in the annals of Pakistani distinction as the first-ever participant from the country at the esteemed Le Bal des Débutantes held in Paris.

This exclusive annual debutante ball, which took place recently at the opulent Shangri-La Paris, gathered a select group of 20 to 25 debutantes aged 16 to 22 from around the world, making it an unparalleled event by invitation only.

Husain, the great-great-granddaughter of the distinguished Sir Fazle Husain, graced the occasion in the company of modern royals, young socialites, and philanthropists from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the U.S. Her great-grandfather's legacy as the Pakistani Ambassador to Beirut, Lebanon, adds a touch of historical significance to her presence, as reported by Harpers Bazaar Arabia.

Escorted by her brother Harris, Husain exuded elegance in mesmerizing designs by renowned fashion maestros Georges Hobeika and Elie Saab. The glittering event at the Shangri-La Paris, once the residence of Napoleon Bonaparte's nephew, also showcased five other Asian debutantes, creating a truly international spectacle.

This glamorous affair, orchestrated by Ophélie Renouard, serves a noble cause, raising funds for the cardiology research unit ARCFA of Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital, specializing in the care of children with heart defects worldwide, and World Central Kitchen, dedicated to providing meals to vulnerable communities during global crises.

Le Bal des Débutantes, born as a social gathering in 1958 at the Château de Versailles, underwent a hiatus in 1968 due to worker uprisings in France. Revived by Ophélie Renouard in 1992 as an invitation-only fashion event, the ball transitioned from the iconic Hôtel de Crillon to the Shangri-La Paris from 2012 onwards, earning the moniker 'Crillon Ball' along the way.

The event's illustrious history includes past debutantes who have become household names, from Hollywood royalty like Ava Phillippe, Lily Collins, Ella Beatty, Viola Mikkelsen, and Sophia-Rose Stallone to notable personalities such as Jen Li, daughter of Huawei's founder.