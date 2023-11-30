Shan Masood promoted in PCB's central contract list

The PCB has decided to upgrade Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood's category in the central contract list from D to B.

According to a press release issued by the PCB, the decision has been made in line with board's policy that if a centrally contracted player below A or B categories is appointed captain, their contract shall be upgraded to category B for the tenure of their captaincy.

Thirty-four years old Shan was named Test captain on 15 November 2023, until the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

The left-handed batter has featured in 30 Tests, amassing 1,597 runs and will lead Pakistan in his first assignment as captain in the upcoming three-match series against Australia, commencing from 14 December.

Full schedule:

1st Test – Perth, 14-18 December 2023

2nd Test – Melbourne, 26-30 December 2023

3rd Test – Sydney, 3-7 January 2024