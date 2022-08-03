Pakistan's Taimoor Khan, Shahir Afridi knock out Indian boxers at Asian championship competition
BANGKOK – Three Pakistani boxers have clinched top titles by defeating their Indian and Thai rivals at the Asian Boxing Federation.
Pakistan's Taimur Khan defeated India's Vidant Agarwal after several bouts and won the ABF Heavyweight Championship.
Sindh police personnel Shaheer Afridi also shone big as his fight ended in the first round. Afridi was all over his opponent from the start and managed to knock out Usmani in the first round.
You don't mess with #TheMarkhor. Will make sure my fists have a detailed conversations with you in the ring 🥊🥊🥊🥊🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰#TheMarkhor #boxing #Pakistan #India #PakvsIndia #AsianTitle #pride #PakistanZindabad #Bangkok pic.twitter.com/ijFDCpkLCh— Shahir Afridi Khawar Jr. (@iamshahirafridi) August 3, 2022
Proud moment for Pakistan— Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) August 3, 2022
Proud moment for Sindh Police
PC Shahir Afridi of Sindh Police has retain his tilte of Middle Weight Asian Boxing Champion by beating Indian Boxer
Congratulations & Weldone @BBhuttoZardari @MuradAliShahPPP pic.twitter.com/vQ77EeC4wa
Another boxer Nadir Baloch, hailing from Karachi, bagged the ABF Featherweight Continental Championship by defeating a Thai fighter.
Pakistan Boxing Council’s Secretary Kaleem Azad hailed the Pakistani boxers’ feat as they achieved great success. He hinted at arranging a heroic welcome of the three athletes who made Pakistan proud at the international event.
