Pakistan's Taimoor Khan, Shahir Afridi knock out Indian boxers at Asian championship competition
Web Desk
09:22 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
Pakistan's Taimoor Khan, Shahir Afridi knock out Indian boxers at Asian championship competition
Source: social media
Share

BANGKOK – Three Pakistani boxers have clinched top titles by defeating their Indian and Thai rivals at the Asian Boxing Federation.

Pakistan's Taimur Khan defeated India's Vidant Agarwal after several bouts and won the ABF Heavyweight Championship.

Sindh police personnel Shaheer Afridi also shone big as his fight ended in the first round. Afridi was all over his opponent from the start and managed to knock out Usmani in the first round.

Another boxer Nadir Baloch, hailing from Karachi, bagged the ABF Featherweight Continental Championship by defeating a Thai fighter.

Pakistan Boxing Council’s Secretary Kaleem Azad hailed the Pakistani boxers’ feat as they achieved great success. He hinted at arranging a heroic welcome of the three athletes who made Pakistan proud at the international event.

Pakistani boxers Asif Hazara, Usman Wazeer defend ... 04:47 PM | 27 Mar, 2022

DUBAI – Pakistani boxers Asif Hazara and, Usman Wazeer continue to make the nation proud as the duo successfully ...

More From This Category
WATCH: PTI chief Imran Khan visits Baba Farid's ...
07:49 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
Babar Azam’s world No 1 spot in danger as ...
02:33 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
Shajar Abbas sets national record in 100-meter ...
03:29 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
Naseem Shah replaces Hasan Ali as Pakistan ...
11:38 AM | 3 Aug, 2022
US woman breaks world record for longest ...
10:14 AM | 3 Aug, 2022
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem reaches javelin throw ...
09:28 AM | 3 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shehzad Roy has an interesting question for the Twitterati
07:25 PM | 3 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr