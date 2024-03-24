PCB forms 7-member selection committee to pick national cricket team

LAHORE – Mohsin Naqvi, the interior minister of Pakistan who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as chairman, on Sunday announced a restructured selection committee consisting of seven members that will pick members of the country's national cricket team.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Naqvi said the committee will not have a chairman and all seven members will have equal powers. He said that decisions backed by the majority will be implemented.

The selection committee consists of former cricketers Mohammad Yousuf, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq and Asad Shafiq. The head coach, captain and an analyst will be the other members of the selection committee.

He added that there will be two to three coordinators but they will not have voting powers.

"This committee will decide every single decision from now on. They are our key players in the management who will make decisions and I am sure that they will give good results," said the PCB chairman.

The same selection committee will work for the Under 19 cricket, he added.

Speaking about the team's coaches, Naqvi said that the management was working on it. He said that the PCB was making a proper panel for the coaches which is in the final stages.

Naqvi said that there will be national as well as international coaches and will be finalised in four to five days.

The chairman also talked about Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, saying that his central contract has been restored.

Naqvi said that Rauf, in his letter, had said that there was a misunderstanding and that he made a wrong decision. He added that the pacer had appealed which was sent to the tribunal.

The PCB chief said that Rauf's injury will be recovered via insurance as he is the team's star player and it is important for PCB to take care of him.

He said that there will be a uniform NOC policy as per the contract. "There will be no relaxation for any of the [players]," he added.

Committee to decide captain

Speaking about the team's captain, Naqvi said that the selection committee will decide on the matter.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi will remain the captain or there would be a new skipper, this decision will be taken after deliberations," he added.

Naqvi hoped that the Champions Trophy 2024 takes place as per schedule. He told the journalists that a team of International Cricket Council (ICC) is coming to Pakistan to inspect the arrangements for the tournament.

Speaking about all-rounder Imad Waseem, who has just withdrawn his retirement from international cricket, Naqvi said that everyone was of the view that the team should be strong for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"We just asked Imad to come back," he added.