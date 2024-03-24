Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

PCB forms 7-member selection committee to pick national cricket team

Web Desk
10:25 PM | 24 Mar, 2024
PCB forms 7-member selection committee to pick national cricket team
Source: PCB

LAHORE – Mohsin Naqvi, the interior minister of Pakistan who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as chairman, on Sunday announced a restructured selection committee consisting of seven members that will pick members of the country's national cricket team.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Naqvi said the committee will not have a chairman and all seven members will have equal powers. He said that decisions backed by the majority will be implemented.

The selection committee consists of former cricketers Mohammad Yousuf, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq and Asad Shafiq. The head coach, captain and an analyst will be the other members of the selection committee.

He added that there will be two to three coordinators but they will not have voting powers.

"This committee will decide every single decision from now on. They are our key players in the management who will make decisions and I am sure that they will give good results," said the PCB chairman.

The same selection committee will work for the Under 19 cricket, he added.  

Speaking about the team's coaches, Naqvi said that the management was working on it. He said that the PCB was making a proper panel for the coaches which is in the final stages.

Naqvi said that there will be national as well as international coaches and will be finalised in four to five days.

The chairman also talked about Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, saying that his central contract has been restored. 

Naqvi said that Rauf, in his letter, had said that there was a misunderstanding and that he made a wrong decision. He added that the pacer had appealed which was sent to the tribunal.

The PCB chief said that Rauf's injury will be recovered via insurance as he is the team's star player and it is important for PCB to take care of him.

He said that there will be a uniform NOC policy as per the contract. "There will be no relaxation for any of the [players]," he added.

Committee to decide captain

Speaking about the team's captain, Naqvi said that the selection committee will decide on the matter. 

"Shaheen Shah Afridi will remain the captain or there would be a new skipper, this decision will be taken after deliberations," he added.

Naqvi hoped that the Champions Trophy 2024 takes place as per schedule. He told the journalists that a team of International Cricket Council (ICC) is coming to Pakistan to inspect the arrangements for the tournament. 

Speaking about all-rounder Imad Waseem, who has just withdrawn his retirement from international cricket, Naqvi said that everyone was of the view that the team should be strong for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"We just asked Imad to come back," he added. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

10:25 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

PCB forms 7-member selection committee to pick national cricket team

06:05 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Mohammad Amir takes back retirement ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

05:04 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

PCB announces seven-member selection committee without a chairman 

08:25 AM | 24 Mar, 2024

Pakistan Cricket Board selection committee dissolved ahead of World ...

04:52 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Imad Wasim withdraws retirement from international cricket

11:32 AM | 23 Mar, 2024

PCB's ex-chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away after prolonged illness

Sports

09:47 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Babar Azam in Madina to perform Umrah

02:10 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Outstanding players to be included in fitness, training camp: PCB ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:59 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Ghulam Nabi Memon replaces Riffat Mukhtar as Sindh Police IG

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Gold makes sharp decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 24 March 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 24, 2024, Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.

Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal dropped to 73.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: