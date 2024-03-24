Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Ghulam Nabi Memon replaces Riffat Mukhtar as Sindh Police IG

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 24 Mar, 2024
Sindh Police IG Ghulam Nabi Memon
Source: x

Ghulam Nabi Memon, a grade 21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, on Monday replaced Riffat Mukhtar as Sindh Police Inspector General (IG).

Memon has been appointed the Sindh Police chief for the second time with the approval of the federal government. He was serving as Executive Director of State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) and now he has been posted as “Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Sindh, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders”. A notification in this regard was issued by the Establishment Division on Sunday.

Mukhtar has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, as per the notification.

The federal government had replaced Memon with Mukhtar as the Sindh Police inspector general before the February 8 general elections.

In his first tenure as Sindh Police chief, Memon had made remarkable changes in the police department with his effective policies.

Memon, after taking charge as PPO, had taken a number of decisions. He restructured the police department on modern lines and established a specialised unit to control violence against women, especially the menace of Karo-Kari. 

Memon had formed a vigilance team in the Special Branch of Sindh Police to curb use of narcotics. During operations in his time, several police officers had been arrested, dismissed or suspended for having links with criminal groups.

Another big initiative of Memon was carrying out an operation against the dacoits in the Katcha area of Sindh and he had personally supervised the operation.
          

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

11:59 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Ghulam Nabi Memon replaces Riffat Mukhtar as Sindh Police IG

11:25 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Islamabad administration refuses to allow PTI's March 30 rally

09:25 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Torkham border crossing reopens after brief closure

09:55 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Pakistan, Afghanistan to discuss trade-related matters tomorrow

08:30 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

President confers military awards on Pakistan armed forces officers

07:08 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Will first lunar eclipse of 2024 visible in Pakistan? 

Pakistan

02:05 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

8th Class History, Geography School Based Assessment Annual Term ...

07:23 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Teachers jobs 2024 in Punjab; check full details here

01:42 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Directorate General Immigration and Passports Jobs 2024

04:26 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Pakistan showcases South Asia’s first MIRV-capable ballistic ...

11:45 AM | 22 Mar, 2024

Karachi fishermen catch Sawa fish worth Rs 2 billion

03:01 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Public holiday announced in Sindh on March 23

Advertisement

Latest

11:59 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Ghulam Nabi Memon replaces Riffat Mukhtar as Sindh Police IG

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Gold makes sharp decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 24 March 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 24, 2024, Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.

Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal dropped to 73.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: