Ghulam Nabi Memon replaces Riffat Mukhtar as Sindh Police IG

Ghulam Nabi Memon, a grade 21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, on Monday replaced Riffat Mukhtar as Sindh Police Inspector General (IG).

Memon has been appointed the Sindh Police chief for the second time with the approval of the federal government. He was serving as Executive Director of State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) and now he has been posted as “Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Sindh, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders”. A notification in this regard was issued by the Establishment Division on Sunday.

Mukhtar has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, as per the notification.

The federal government had replaced Memon with Mukhtar as the Sindh Police inspector general before the February 8 general elections.

In his first tenure as Sindh Police chief, Memon had made remarkable changes in the police department with his effective policies.

Memon, after taking charge as PPO, had taken a number of decisions. He restructured the police department on modern lines and established a specialised unit to control violence against women, especially the menace of Karo-Kari.

Memon had formed a vigilance team in the Special Branch of Sindh Police to curb use of narcotics. During operations in his time, several police officers had been arrested, dismissed or suspended for having links with criminal groups.

Another big initiative of Memon was carrying out an operation against the dacoits in the Katcha area of Sindh and he had personally supervised the operation.

