Ghulam Nabi Memon replaces Riffat Mukhtar as Sindh Police IG

Ghulam Nabi Memon, a grade 21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, on Monday replaced Riffat Mukhtar as Sindh Police Inspector General (IG).
Memon has been appointed the Sindh Police chief for the second time with the approval of the federal government. He was serving as Executive Director of State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) and now he has been posted as “Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Sindh, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders”. A notification in this regard was issued by the Establishment Division on Sunday.
Mukhtar has been transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, as per the notification.
The federal government had replaced Memon with Mukhtar as the Sindh Police inspector general before the February 8 general elections.
In his first tenure as Sindh Police chief, Memon had made remarkable changes in the police department with his effective policies.
Memon, after taking charge as PPO, had taken a number of decisions. He restructured the police department on modern lines and established a specialised unit to control violence against women, especially the menace of Karo-Kari.
Memon had formed a vigilance team in the Special Branch of Sindh Police to curb use of narcotics. During operations in his time, several police officers had been arrested, dismissed or suspended for having links with criminal groups.
Another big initiative of Memon was carrying out an operation against the dacoits in the Katcha area of Sindh and he had personally supervised the operation.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 24, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal dropped to 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
