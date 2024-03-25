Pakistan, Afghanistan engage in Trade Dialogue from today despite border tensions

KABUL – A Pakistani delegation is set to visit Afghan capital Kabul on Monday for trade talks to boost bilateral trade, despite the tensions continue unabated between both sides amid surge in terror attacks.

Afghan delegation, led by Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, will engage with Pakistani delegation. Pakistan's Secretary of Commerce Khurram Agha will led the talks during the two-day visit.

The dialogue will shed light on several aspects of bilateral and transit trade, including the issue of a ban on certain transit items by Islamabad, which affected transit trade.

The discussions come as Islamabad and Kabul looking to normalize ties following Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan earlier this month.

Afghan charge d'affaires Sardar Shokaib Ahmad recently briefed Afghan officials on his meetings in Islamabad, and both sides have expressed a commitment to promoting trade and people-to-people ties.

Business community members are looking to have fruitful talks that will increase regional cooperation. Pakistani traders are also calling for facilitation of transit and bilateral trade, highlighting the importance of separating trade from political issues.

In late 2023, Pakistani government imposed stern conditions on Afghan Transit Trade (ATT). Aroudn 25pc of consignments will be selected for scanning and a minimum of 10 per cent for examination by the Risk Management System (RMS).











