Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanTop NewsBusiness

Pakistan, Afghanistan engage in Trade Dialogue from today despite border tensions

Web Desk
08:40 AM | 25 Mar, 2024
Pakistan, Afghanistan engage in Trade Dialogue from today despite border tensions
Source: File Photo

KABUL – A Pakistani delegation is set to visit Afghan capital Kabul on Monday for trade talks to boost bilateral trade, despite the tensions continue unabated between both sides amid surge in terror attacks.

Afghan delegation, led by Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, will engage with Pakistani delegation. Pakistan's Secretary of Commerce Khurram Agha will led the talks during the two-day visit.

The dialogue will shed light on several aspects of bilateral and transit trade, including the issue of a ban on certain transit items by Islamabad, which affected transit trade.

The discussions come as Islamabad and Kabul looking to normalize ties following Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan earlier this month.

Afghan charge d'affaires Sardar Shokaib Ahmad recently briefed Afghan officials on his meetings in Islamabad, and both sides have expressed a commitment to promoting trade and people-to-people ties.

Business community members are looking to have fruitful talks that will increase regional cooperation. Pakistani traders are also calling for facilitation of transit and bilateral trade, highlighting the importance of separating trade from political issues.

In late 2023, Pakistani government imposed stern conditions on Afghan Transit Trade (ATT). Aroudn 25pc of consignments will be selected for scanning and a minimum of 10 per cent for examination by the Risk Management System (RMS).

 
 
 
 
 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:31 AM | 25 Mar, 2024

Lunar Eclipse 2024: When and where to watch year’s first ‘Chand ...

08:40 AM | 25 Mar, 2024

Pakistan, Afghanistan engage in Trade Dialogue from today despite ...

11:59 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Ghulam Nabi Memon replaces Riffat Mukhtar as Sindh Police IG

11:25 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Islamabad administration refuses to allow PTI's March 30 rally

09:25 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Torkham border crossing reopens after brief closure

09:55 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Pakistan, Afghanistan to discuss trade-related matters tomorrow

Most viewed

02:05 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

8th Class History, Geography School Based Assessment Annual Term ...

07:23 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Teachers jobs 2024 in Punjab; check full details here

01:42 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Directorate General Immigration and Passports Jobs 2024

07:08 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Will first lunar eclipse of 2024 visible in Pakistan? 

04:26 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Pakistan showcases South Asia’s first MIRV-capable ballistic ...

11:45 AM | 22 Mar, 2024

Karachi fishermen catch Sawa fish worth Rs 2 billion

Advertisement

Latest

09:31 AM | 25 Mar, 2024

Lunar Eclipse 2024: When and where to watch year’s first ‘Chand Grahan’ tonight?

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Gold makes sharp decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 25, 2024, Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.

Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound also dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: