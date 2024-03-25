Shoaib Malik celebrates wife Sana Javed's birthday with new loved-up pictures

Newlywed Shoaib Malik took to social media to extend birthday wishes to third wife Sana Javed.
Pakistan's former skipper, 42, shared a cherished moment with Khaani star, posting loved -up pictures on photo-sharing platform. "Happy Birthday Sana Shoaib Malik," he wrote sharing pictures with wife.
The duo was all smiles, crossing arms in show of love and closeness, and unity. Shoaib posed in a drop shoulder tee, while Sana was seen in sleeveless dress.
The duo continues to shower love on each other online. Some days back, Sana dropped a story on social app, sharing a quote that read, “Sometimes miracles are good people with kind hearts”.
Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik announced their marriage on January 20, 2024. The two posted pictures of their wedding on their social media accounts an even drew ire from internet users.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 25, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound also dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
