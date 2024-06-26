Search

Sports

Cricket mourns DLS co-creator Frank Duckworth's passing

Web Desk
01:32 PM | 26 Jun, 2024
Cricket mourns DLS co-creator Frank Duckworth's passing

The cricket community is grieving the loss of Frank Duckworth, the 84-year-old co-creator of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method used to manage targets in weather-affected limited-overs games.

Duckworth served as a statistical advisor to the ICC until 2014 and was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2010.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed sorrow over Duckworth's passing. Wasim Khan, ICC's General Manager of Cricket Operations, extended his condolences, praising Duckworth as an exceptional statistician whose contributions to the game earned him respect from colleagues and the wider cricket community.

Khan remarked that the DLS method, which Duckworth co-developed, has stood the test of time and continues to be used in international cricket over two decades after its inception. Duckworth’s contributions to the game have been significant, and his passing marks a profound loss for the cricketing world.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

02:58 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan drop one spot in latest T20I rankings 

01:32 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Cricket mourns DLS co-creator Frank Duckworth's passing

10:02 AM | 26 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-finals schedule

09:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

PCB discloses details of players' monthly salaries

05:07 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Babar Azam returns Pakistan from US after T20 World Cup debacle

03:04 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals – Venues, teams and dates 

Sports

09:15 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Pat Cummins equals Wasim Akram’s record in AUSvsAFG match of T20 ...

10:55 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

AUSvsIND: Who will benefit if rain washes out Australia vs India ...

09:29 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

INDvsAUS: India beat Australia by 24 runs to reach T20 World Cup ...

10:00 AM | 24 Jun, 2024

South Africa qualify for semi-final after defeating West Indies in ...

10:12 AM | 25 Jun, 2024

Afghanistan make history after beating Bangladesh to reach T20 World ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:39 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

‘Neither constructive nor objective’ – Pakistan rejects US resolution of Feb 8 general elections

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates today

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.75
Euro EUR 293.5 297.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.35 352.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.05 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.02 749.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.44 917.44
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 311.73 314.23
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: