Cricket mourns DLS co-creator Frank Duckworth's passing

The cricket community is grieving the loss of Frank Duckworth, the 84-year-old co-creator of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method used to manage targets in weather-affected limited-overs games.

Duckworth served as a statistical advisor to the ICC until 2014 and was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2010.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed sorrow over Duckworth's passing. Wasim Khan, ICC's General Manager of Cricket Operations, extended his condolences, praising Duckworth as an exceptional statistician whose contributions to the game earned him respect from colleagues and the wider cricket community.

Khan remarked that the DLS method, which Duckworth co-developed, has stood the test of time and continues to be used in international cricket over two decades after its inception. Duckworth’s contributions to the game have been significant, and his passing marks a profound loss for the cricketing world.