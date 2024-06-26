Cricket mourns DLS co-creator Frank Duckworth's passing

The cricket community is grieving the loss of Frank Duckworth, the 84-year-old co-creator of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method used to manage targets in weather-affected limited-overs games.
Duckworth served as a statistical advisor to the ICC until 2014 and was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2010.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed sorrow over Duckworth's passing. Wasim Khan, ICC's General Manager of Cricket Operations, extended his condolences, praising Duckworth as an exceptional statistician whose contributions to the game earned him respect from colleagues and the wider cricket community.
Khan remarked that the DLS method, which Duckworth co-developed, has stood the test of time and continues to be used in international cricket over two decades after its inception. Duckworth’s contributions to the game have been significant, and his passing marks a profound loss for the cricketing world.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.35
|352.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.05
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.02
|749.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.44
|917.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.73
|314.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
