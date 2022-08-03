Humayun Saeed wishes to strengthen Pakistani cinema
Pakistani cinema-goers love the on-screen chemistry between Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed even after the actors graced the silver screen yet again in London Nahi Jaunga, a film full of romance, music, and a great hook. The reel life couple revolutionized the local cinema with their contemporary movie plots. Both the actors have debuted in Hollywood as well with Hayat in Ms. Marvel and Saeed in The Crown, so for them, the progress of Pakistani cinema is crucial and important.
During an interview, Saeed said that while he “would love to back a project that pushes the envelope — something offbeat like [Netflix’s] Marriage Story — but right now my focus is feel-good commercial cinema because that’s the only way to get the industry back on its feet.”
The actor is focused on creating entertaining films that the masses can enjoy to help the industry regain its footing since the pandemic hit. The actors also conveyed how important it is for female-centric films to be at the forefront of Pakistani cinema. The actors agreed on how local films should reflect the strong, self-assured women leading society in Pakistan.
Although London Nahi Jaunga is a rom-com story, most of Saeed’s projects subvert the trope of the female lead uprooting her life for a man. Saeed tends to portray characters that pursue the headstrong woman. With many successful box office ventures under his belt, Saeed wishes for the resurgence of Pakistani cinema.
The 51-year-old runs his own production company and aspires to create original movies that differ from the rom-com, dramas, and action movies that Pakistani viewers are accustomed to seeing.
