Kiran Ashfaque sets temperature soaring with latest beach photos

What better way to spend summer than to cool off at beach? Pakistani social media influencer and former wife of actor Imran Ashraf, Kiran Ashfaque, is setting goals for netizens to enjoy during summer vacations.

The 30-year-old public figure enjoys hundreds of thousands of fans and followers across multiple social media platforms. With so much love and support coming her way, Ashfaque doesn't forget to share candid moments from her private life with her fans.

Most recently, the diva shared pictures from her beach trip on Instagram. Clad in an exquisitely chic sleeveless dress, Ashfaque turned up the heat with her pictures.

Social media users left wholemsome comments for the diva's effortless summer vibe.