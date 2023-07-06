Kiran Ashfaque regrets sacrificing her true self for ex-husband Imran Ashraf

Kiran Ishfaq Hussain Dar, a renowned social media influencer, entrepreneur, and actor, has made a name for herself in the limelight. Formerly married to the popular Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf, the couple also shares the joy of having an adorable son named Roham. However, they decided to part ways last year. She often shares poignant posts reflecting on her past relationship with Ashraf, offering glimpses into her separation.

Unveiling yet another glimpse into her past relationship, she courageously acknowledged the challenges she endured. In a candid revelation, she openly admitted to regretting the sacrifices she made in altering her lifestyle for her ex-husband.

Sharing her thoughts with a meaningful caption, Ishfaq wrote, "I swear, by my life and my love of it, that I will never live for the sake of another man, nor ask another man to live for mine. Do not alter your personality or compromise yourself for anyone. I did it, and I regret it."

Her friends showered her with well wishes, hoping for the best in her journey ahead.