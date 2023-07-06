Search

Lifestyle

Kiran Ashfaque regrets sacrificing her true self for ex-husband Imran Ashraf

Maheen Khawaja 07:19 PM | 6 Jul, 2023
Kiran Ashfaque regrets sacrificing her true self for ex-husband Imran Ashraf
Source: Kiran Ashfaque (Instagram)

Kiran Ishfaq Hussain Dar, a renowned social media influencer, entrepreneur, and actor, has made a name for herself in the limelight. Formerly married to the popular Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf, the couple also shares the joy of having an adorable son named Roham. However, they decided to part ways last year. She often shares poignant posts reflecting on her past relationship with  Ashraf, offering glimpses into her separation.

Unveiling yet another glimpse into her past relationship, she courageously acknowledged the challenges she endured. In a candid revelation, she openly admitted to regretting the sacrifices she made in altering her lifestyle for her ex-husband.

Sharing her thoughts with a meaningful caption, Ishfaq wrote, "I swear, by my life and my love of it, that I will never live for the sake of another man, nor ask another man to live for mine. Do not alter your personality or compromise yourself for anyone. I did it, and I regret it."

 Her friends showered her with well wishes, hoping for the best in her journey ahead.

Imran Ashraf's ex-wife Kiran Ashfaque trolled over ‘revealing dress’

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

What role does Anurag Kashyap have in Ushna Shah's first meeting with husband?

05:45 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

"Heaven on Earth:" Ayesha Omar spoils her mother on Dubai vacation

10:33 PM | 3 Jul, 2023

Sajal Aly wishes Vaneeza Ahmed on her 52nd birthday

06:47 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Jannat Mirza regrets turning down lead roles in Parizaad and Hum Kahan Kay Sachey Thay

09:39 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Alizeh Shah candidly shows her makeup struggles

08:46 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Ayesha Omar raises eyebrows with her backless saree

02:35 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Gold price increases by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

08:09 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6 July 2023

09:02 AM | 6 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee moves up against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 276.35, with an improvement of Rs1.06.

On Wednesday, PKR suffered losses against the greenback as it slides down 0.71 percent and was settled at 277.41.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-06-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 06, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (6 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: