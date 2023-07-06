Kiran Ashfaque regrets sacrificing her true self for ex-husband Imran Ashraf

Kiran Ishfaq Hussain Dar, a renowned social media influencer, entrepreneur, and actor, has made a name for herself in the limelight. Formerly married to the popular Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf, the couple also shares the joy of having an adorable son named Roham. However, they decided to part ways last year. She often shares poignant posts reflecting on her past relationship with Ashraf, offering glimpses into her separation.
Unveiling yet another glimpse into her past relationship, she courageously acknowledged the challenges she endured. In a candid revelation, she openly admitted to regretting the sacrifices she made in altering her lifestyle for her ex-husband.
Sharing her thoughts with a meaningful caption, Ishfaq wrote, "I swear, by my life and my love of it, that I will never live for the sake of another man, nor ask another man to live for mine. Do not alter your personality or compromise yourself for anyone. I did it, and I regret it."
Her friends showered her with well wishes, hoping for the best in her journey ahead.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 276.35, with an improvement of Rs1.06.
On Wednesday, PKR suffered losses against the greenback as it slides down 0.71 percent and was settled at 277.41.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-06-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
