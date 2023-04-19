Imran Ashraf's ex-wife Kiran Ashfaque trolled over ‘revealing dress’

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf’s ex-wife Kiran Ashfaque continues to remain in news and this time it’s her recent clip that triggered social media users.

After parting ways with the Dum Mustum star, Kiran seems to be living life to the fullest, and she even started modeling for local brands while she was spotted mingling with several showbiz personalities.

A recent clip of social media influencer shows her making a paratha for her friend for souhor, however, netizens were more interested in her clothing rather than her cooking skills. Donning a sleeveless, deep-necked black shirt, the aspiring model made social media users swoon with her bold avatar.

Only a few praised her while others shared derogatory comments for revealing wardrobe choices, especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Here’s how people reacted

Imran Ashraf and Kiran announced their divorce in late 2022. After their divorce, the couple urged fans and media to respect their privacy. Ashraf married Kiran Ashfaque in 2018. They are parents to a son Roham.

