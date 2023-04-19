Kenyan authorities decide against cooperating with Pakistan in kiiling of Arshad Sharif

NAIROBI – The mystery over the killing of a defiant Pakistani journalist remains unsolved and a recent development occurred in the high-profile killing as authorities in an East African country refused to help Pakistan in the case.
Media reports suggest that the government authorities in Nairobi told Islamabad clearly that they will not assist Pakistan investigators anymore in the investigation of a journalist who was reportedly targeted in a plot.
Islamabad gets the cold shoulder after approaching Kenyan Foreign Office to initiate a fresh probe in Kenya. The African country announced that the local authorities will not allow any more investigations inside the country.
Kenyan officials maintained that they have done their best help to facilitate Pakistani investigators and that following the same drill for fresh is not going to happen, saying the results will be the same.
The previous findings of FIA led team apparently irked the Kenyan government, cops, and intel agencies, as Pakistani investigators hinted at a murder conspiracy leading up to the assassination of a late TV show host, who left his home country while facing scores of cases under serious charges including sedition.
Last year, Pakistan’s top court took suo moto notice of Arshad Sharif’s killing and a five-member bench spearheaded by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial directed top officials of a fresh probe.
Sharif, a known critic of the Pakistani government and military establishment, was gunned down when Kenyan police shot at his vehicle on the outskirts of the capital Nairobi. The cops flagged it as a mistaken identity but the killing raised several questions as the law enforcers of African state hold a bad reputation for target killings.
The autopsy report also pointed out several flaws while Kenyan police officers gave contrasting statements to investigators.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 19, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.96
|763.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.44
|935.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.42
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.14
|320.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,500
|PKR 2,665
