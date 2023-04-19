PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur handed over to Lahore Police on transit remand

BHAKKAR – Lahore police on Wednesday took custody of former minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur, soon after a court in Bhakkar granted bail to a firebrand politician in a case related to opening fire on a police checkpoint.

Media reports suggest that civil judge Asif Niaz pronounced the decision, and ordered Gandapur to submit an Rs50,000 surety bond.

As the local court granted bail to the former minister, Lahore police took Ali Amin Gandapur into custody from the local police. PTI’s central leader was produced in the court amid tight security.

Gandapur, 48, was detained by police in a terrorism case earlier this month. He surrendered before a court in Dera Ismail Khan from where he was taken into custody by the police officials.