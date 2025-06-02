Sadia Khan stuns fans with sizzling rooftop photoshoot

Actor and model Sadia Khan once again left fans awestruck with her latest bold and stylish appearance on social media. Known for her timeless beauty and poised fashion sense, Khuda Aur Muhabbat star recently shared series of glamorous snaps captured atop a rooftop in Dubai — and these clicks are making waves online.

Dressed in a chic blue top paired with matching denim, Sadia posed against backdrop of Dubai’s iconic skyline. Her wild yet elegant poses, paired with the dazzling urban views, exuded confidence and style, drawing in thousands of likes and a flood of admiring comments from fans.

Courtesy: https://www.facebook.com/SadiaKhanofficialpage

Social media users were quick to react to the diva’s sizzling shoot, with many praising her for her bold fashion choices and stunning looks. Her charismatic presence and fashion-forward aura have once again proven why she remains one of the most followed celebrities in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Sadia Khan is widely recognized for her role as Emaan in Khuda Aur Muhabbat. She has also appeared in popular drama serials including Laa (2014), Shayad (2017), and Maryam Periera (2018).

On the silver screen, she made her presence felt in films like Dunno Y2… Life Is a Moment and Abdullah: The Final Witness.