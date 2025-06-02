‘Troubling mindset’ – Pakistan slams Indian leadership fpr prioritising hostility over peace

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday slammed Indian leadership for a flurry of antagonistic statements made by them in recent days.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Indian leadership’s recent remarks including those made in Bihar reflect a deeply troubling mindset that prioritises hostility over peace.

Any attempt to portray Pakistan as the source of regional instability is divorced from reality. The international community is well aware of India’s record of aggressive behavior, including documented support for terrorist activities within Pakistan. These facts cannot be obscured by hollow narratives or diversionary tactics.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the core issue threatening peace and stability in the region. Pakistan will continue to stand firm in advocating for a just and lasting resolution to the Kashmir dispute in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. To sidestep this fundamental issue is to condemn the region to continued mistrust and potential confrontation.

The developments of recent weeks have once again underscored the utter futility of jingoism and coercion. India cannot and will not achieve its objectives through threats, misrepresentation, or force.

“Pakistan remains committed to peace and constructive engagement, but it is equally resolved to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression,” the spokesperson said.

Durable peace in South Asia demands maturity, restraint, and a willingness to address the root causes of conflict—not the pursuit of narrow political gains at the expense of regional harmony.