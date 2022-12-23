Haris Rauf to tie the knot with Muzna Masood Malik tomorrow

Wedding season is in full swing with popular cricketer and sports star Haris Rauf reportedly tying the knot tomorrow.

The ace speedster and model Muzna Masood Malik are currently hitting the limelight for their wedding scheduled to be held on December 24 (Saturday).

He is going to marry his former class fellow in Islamabad in an intimate nikkah ceremony, while the actual wedding festivities will take place next year.

On the work front, Rauf was ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England due to an injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on December 6. Haris made his Test debut in the series in Rawalpindi.

Haris Rauf is one player who is loved for not only his talent but how entertaining he is. The way he always gives his 100% for his team has gained him millions of followers in Pakistan and the way he performs in leagues is also the reason behind his massive fan following.