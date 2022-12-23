Syeda Bushra responds to allegations levelled by Dania's mother

As the legal battle continues, the court has rejected the bail of Dania Malik, late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain's third wife.
Earlier, Dania was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for posting her husband's private videos online. The action was taken on the complaint of the TV anchorperson's daughter, the officials confirmed.
Taking to Twitter, Syeda Bushra announced, "The local court has rejected the post arrest bail petition of Dania Malik Alhumdulillah."
The local court has rejected the post arrest bail petition of Dania Malik Alhumdulillah— Dr Bushra Iqbal???????? (@DrBushraIqbal) December 23, 2022
Moreover, she had a conversation with media where she responded to the allegations of Dania Malik’s mother who claimed Bushra and her kids are interested in Hussain’s property.
“Now they are against us. They are putting false allegations on us. We have become their victims. Their story starts from money and it ends on money. Money is not our issue. The children are legal heirs of their father’s property. They don’t need to fight for that. They are only fighting for the dignity of their father. They were hurt. The pain will remain with them forever," she said.
"Today, Dania couldn’t prove anything, and they also said that kids didn’t use to meet father. Would they be meeting by announcing it on social media? She called me murderer and that I wasn’t allowing them to come in Karachi. Am I that powerful? Please bring evidence, come in the court. In court they were quiet," she concluded.
Aamir Liaquat has a daughter and a son from his first wife, Bushra. He contracted second marriage with Tuba Aamir in 2018 and then third with Dania Malik in 2022.
Liaquat passed away in Karachi on June 9 in mysterious circumstances. His body was received by the late anchor's son and the last rites were performed by Chippa. Hussain was laid to rest in a graveyard on the premises of Abdullah Shah Ghazi's shrine in Clifton, Karachi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 23, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.7
|Euro
|EUR
|258
|261
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.5
|299.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|601.41
|605.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.32
|31.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.24
|2.28
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.02
|744.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|597.35
|591.85
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.17
|245.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs176,900 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 151,670. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 162,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
