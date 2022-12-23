Pakistan Army will consolidate hard earned peace, vows COAS Asim Munir in visit to Miranshah, Tarbela

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said Pakistan Army will consolidate the hard earned peace, made possible by the supreme sacrifices of resilient Pakistani nation and law enforcement agencies.
The army chief expressed the resolve while interacting with frontline troops deployed along Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Miranshah, North Waziristan Tribal District on Friday, according to the ISPR.
At Miranshah, the COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to brave soldiers who laid lives while defending the motherland.
The COAS said army remained focused on evolving security situation and determined to take the battle to the terrorists and break nexus with their facilitators to ensure lasting peace through socioeconomic development. He commended their professionalism, high morale and operational readiness.
#ChiefofArmyStaff #GeneralSyedAsimMunir visited #Miranshah - #NorthWaziristan - and #Tarbela today. At Miranshah, the #COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to brave soldiers who laid lives while defending the motherland. #ISPR pic.twitter.com/X8x7HeYi3S— Daily Pakistan Global (@dailypakistangl) December 23, 2022
He was briefed by field commanders on latest security situation in the area and response mechanisms to thwart terrorist threat.
Later, the Army Chief also visited HQ SSG Terbela. He met officers and men of SSG including the elite Zarrar Company whose soldiers gallantly acted in recent Bannu CTD complex operation as well as Aviation.
COAS praised their indomitable spirit, sacrifices and commitment to the duty in various operations. The Army Chief said on the occasion that SSG is the pride of Nation and it had proved its metal over the years.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 23, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.7
|Euro
|EUR
|258
|261
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.5
|299.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|601.41
|605.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.32
|31.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.24
|2.28
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.02
|744.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|597.35
|591.85
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.17
|245.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs176,900 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 151,670. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 162,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 176,900
|PKR 2,080
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.