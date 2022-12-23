Search

Pakistan Army will consolidate hard earned peace, vows COAS Asim Munir in visit to Miranshah, Tarbela

09:16 PM | 23 Dec, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said Pakistan Army will consolidate the hard earned peace, made possible by the supreme sacrifices of resilient Pakistani nation and law enforcement agencies.

The army chief expressed the resolve while interacting with frontline troops deployed along Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Miranshah, North Waziristan Tribal District on Friday, according to the ISPR.

At Miranshah, the COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to brave soldiers who laid lives while defending the motherland.

The COAS said army remained focused on evolving security situation and determined to take the battle to the terrorists and break nexus with their facilitators to ensure lasting peace through socioeconomic development. He commended their professionalism, high morale and operational readiness.

He was briefed by field commanders on latest security situation in the area and response mechanisms to thwart terrorist threat.

Later, the Army Chief also visited HQ SSG Terbela. He met officers and men of SSG including the elite Zarrar Company whose soldiers gallantly acted in recent Bannu CTD complex operation as well as Aviation.

COAS praised their indomitable spirit, sacrifices and commitment to the duty in various operations. The Army Chief said on the occasion that SSG is the pride of Nation and it had proved its metal over the years.  

COAS Asim Munir spends a day with troops in Tirah Valley: ISPR

